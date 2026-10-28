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Mountain Spinners and Weavers Guild 16th Annual Holiday Show & Sale

Mountain Spinners and Weavers Guild 16th Annual Holiday Show & Sale

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, the Mountain Spinners and Weavers Guild and the Prescott Area Woodturners will dazzle and amaze you with hundreds of handcrafted wearables, accessories, and home décor items available for purchase. All items are handmade by members of the Mountain Spinners & Weavers Guild or the Prescott Area Woodturners.

Prescott Armory (Grace M. Sparkes Activity Center)
09:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Mountain Spinners and Weavers Guild
info@mtnspinweave.org
https://www.mtnspinweave.org

Artist Group Info

highcastlecrafts@gmail.com
Prescott Armory (Grace M. Sparkes Activity Center)
824 E. Gurley Street
Prescott, Arizona 86301
info@mtnspinweave.org
https://www.mtnspinweave.org/november-show--sale.html