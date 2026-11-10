'Mouse' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the one-day-only Northern Arizona premiere of “Mouse” on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Meet the filmmaker! Writer, director, producer Kenny Riches will be in Sedona to host the film and do a live Q&A discussion after the screening.

When a lonesome petty thief begins a written correspondence with the woman of his dreams, two competing fantasies collide in an unexpectedly human story about loneliness, class, and the desperate need to belong.

Between stealing bicycles and breaking into cars, Denny’s only social outlet is spending time with his mother who loves reading correspondence from their Japanese family overseas. Denny’s loneliness pushes him to sign up for a pen pal service from a classified ad. He begins writing letters to a woman named Tess, whom he develops feelings for, but lies to about his nonexistent wealth and success.

Unbeknownst to Denny, the pen pal service is a scheme Tess and her real-life boyfriend, Maury, run to take advantage of the lonely. Tess and Maury find themselves in financial trouble of their own and decide to travel to Denny to take him for all he’s worth. Upon arrival they find that things aren’t what they seemed in Denny’s letters.

“Mouse” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7:00 p.m. with filmmaker Kenny Riches present for a live Q&A discussion.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

