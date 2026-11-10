'Mr. & Mrs. Pardon' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Mr. and Mrs. Pardon” showing Nov. 20-25 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Considered one of the funniest Chinese films ever produced, “Mr. & Mrs. Pardon” stars Xiao Shenyang, one of the most recognizable Chinese comedic actors in the world. The film’s supporting cast includes three of the most popular Chinese comedians: Xiang Wei, Long Liang and Juncong Xu.

Centered around a middle-aged couple — Shen Mo and Tian Yi — “Mr. and Mrs. Pardon” follows the duo as they navigate the critical "third seven-year itch" of their marriage. Long-accumulated frustrations and disappointments — ignited by trivial daily friction — lead them to enter a 30-day divorce cooling-off period, forcing them to face a pivotal decision regarding the future of their union.

Just as they finish submitting their divorce application, a sudden accident causes them to swap souls. Forced to step into each other's shoes, they must navigate vastly different professional worlds under each other's identities, giving rise to a series of hilarious and chaotic mishaps.

“Mr. and Mrs. Pardon” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Nov. 20-25. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 20, 21 and 22 at 3:30 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 23, 24 and 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

