'Mr. Burton' Flagstaff Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Theatrikos Theatre Company to bring movies to Downtown Flagstaff!

This series continues on Wednesday, May 27 with the Flagstaff premiere of “Mr. Burton” at 7:00 p.m. at Theatrikos Theatre Company.

“Mr. Burton” was the winner of the Directors’ Choice Award for Best Feature Film Drama at the recent Sedona International Film Festival.

"Mr. Burton" tells the true story of the relationship between Port Talbot schoolmaster Philip Burton and a wild young schoolboy called Richard Jenkins, the son of a wayward drunk.

Richard dreamed of becoming an actor, but his ambitions were in danger of being derailed by a combination of family trouble, the pressure of war, and his own lack of discipline.

Mr. Burton recognized the raw talent in his pupil, becoming his tutor, strict taskmaster and eventually his adoptive father. And Richard Jenkins is transformed into Richard Burton — Wales's greatest star.

“Mr. Burton” will show at Theatrikos Theatre Company on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Theatrikos Theatre Company is located at 11 W. Cherry Ave. in Downtown Flagstaff.

This series and collaboration is made possible by a generous grant from Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.

