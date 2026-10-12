Much Ado About Dinosaurs
Much Ado About Dinosaurs
Journey to the Jurassic with Shakespeare & company in this colorful, interactive, original play for audiences of all ages and geological eras!
Created by Matthew Windham, the inventive mind behind Simply Silly Shakespeare and the award-winning Shakespeare on Pluto, this dino-sized adventure promises laughter, learning, and a whole lot of Jurassic joy.
PAY-WHAT-YOU-WISH tickets for all performances!
FREE activities before each show provided by Museum of Northern Arizona starting 45 minutes before the show, and FREE STEAM kits from Tynkertopia!
Beaver Street Theatre
$0 - $30
Every week through Oct 25, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Event Supported By
Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival
ticketing@flagshakes.org
Beaver Street Theatre
11 S. Beaver Street #2Flagstaff, Arizona 86001