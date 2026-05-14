Mushroom Walks!
Mushroom Walks!
Join Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience for a morning or afternoon mushroom walk! We will begin with an initial talk about mushrooms, related news and safety, and then hike-and-seek for an hour. “Basket checks” will be offered at the end to confirm the fungi people find. Each walk is limited to 20 participants.
Kachina Trail, Snow Bowl
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience
9282132328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
Kachina Trail, Snow Bowl
N Snow Bowl RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001