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Mushroom Walks!

Mushroom Walks!

Join Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience for a morning or afternoon mushroom walk! We will begin with an initial talk about mushrooms, related news and safety, and then hike-and-seek for an hour. “Basket checks” will be offered at the end to confirm the fungi people find. Each walk is limited to 20 participants.

Kachina Trail, Snow Bowl
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience
9282132328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
https://www.azwatchwildlife.com/events
Kachina Trail, Snow Bowl
N Snow Bowl Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001