Music Together® at the Museum: Choo-Choo, Sing & Move!
Music Together® at the Museum: Choo-Choo, Sing & Move!
All aboard for an award-winning, 45-minute music class full of movement and train-themed fun! Enjoy joyful music-making that supports your child’s natural musical development, with high-energy songs about trains. After class, explore the Snowpine Railroad exhibition and the Museum of Northern Arizona.
For ages newborn to 5, and their favorite grownups.
10 a.m.
Branigar-Chase Discovery Center at the Museum of Northern Arizona
Included with museum admission. Kids 9 and under admitted free.
Museum of Northern Arizona
$13-$18
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM on Wed, 6 Jan 2027
Museum of Northern Arizona
3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us