All aboard for an award-winning, 45-minute music class full of movement and train-themed fun! Enjoy joyful music-making that supports your child’s natural musical development, with high-energy songs about trains. After class, explore the Snowpine Railroad exhibition and the Museum of Northern Arizona.

For ages newborn to 5, and their favorite grownups.

10 a.m.

Branigar-Chase Discovery Center at the Museum of Northern Arizona

Included with museum admission. Kids 9 and under admitted free.