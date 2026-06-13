'My Neighbor Adolf' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona theatrical premiere of “My Neighbor Adolf” showing June 19-25 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“My Neighbor Adolf” won the Audience Choice Award for Best Feature Comedy at the 2024 Sedona International Film Festival and is now getting a theatrical release in theatres around the country.

South America, May 1960, just after Israel’s abduction of Adolf Eichmann in Argentina. Polsky — a lonely and grumpy Holocaust survivor — lives in the remote countryside. He spends his days playing chess and tending his beloved rose bushes.

One day, when a mysterious old German man moves in next-door, he suspects that his new neighbor is … Adolf Hitler. Since nobody believes him, he embarks on a detective mission to find the evidence. But, in order to gather evidence, he will need to be closer to his neighbor than he would like. So close that the two could almost become friends.

“My Neighbor Adolf” tells a story with offbeat humor, a parable, which walks the fine line between realism and absurdity.

“My Neighbor Adolf” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre June 19-25. Showtimes will be Friday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, June 21 and 22 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 23, 24 and 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.