'My Sunnyside' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Unify Sedona to present “My Sunnyside” on Wednesday, June 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in observation of Pride Month.

“My Sunnyside” premiered to rave reviews at the recent Sedona International Film Festival.

True love can surprise you when you've already lost hope of finding a partner. Allie, a trans woman, and Jo, a trans man, knew from the first moment that they would be together. As the relationship of these two New Yorkers evolves through busy careers, raising children, and their ongoing gender transitions, the couple makes plans to get married in “the most traditional progressive wedding” ever, proclaims their presiding minister.

Having come so far as individuals, and finding love to create a new foundation of family is a national testimonial in a time of rising transphobia.

The screening of “My Sunnyside” is sponsored by Unify Sedona.

“My Sunnyside” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m. All tickets are $10 each. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. To order tickets online, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

