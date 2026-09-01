Nackard Pepsi Plans Playful Fan Zone to Energize Loyal Lumberjacks at 'The Ponderosa' This Fall

Nackard Pepsi fuels the fun before each home game with a family-friendly activity station at The Ponderosa Tailgate event. The interactive setup is available to visitors starting two and a half hours before each home game throughout the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks’ 2026 football season.

Football fans can put their own skills to the test with a football toss game that’s open to all ages. Visitors can also grab a complimentary refreshing Pepsi product before heading in to see the Lumberjacks in action.

In addition to the interactive fun, Nackard Pepsi provides recycling bins to support earth-friendly entertainment. The bins are part of the company’s ongoing sustainability initiatives, including a recycling program that has been in place since the 1980s.

Community is at the core of Nackard Pepsi’s heritage and mission, and participating in high-energy community events is one of the many ways it delivers on that promise. A team of Nackard Pepsi employees hosts the activation each weekend, reinforcing the bottler’s deep commitment to Northern Arizona that is more than 80 years strong.

A commitment to quality products, exceptional service and giving back to the community are the foundation of Nackard Pepsi, Northern Arizona’s leading beverage distributor for more than 80 years. The company - a recipient of Pepsi’s prestigious Donald M. Kendall “Bottler of the Year” award in 2002 - is now under the leadership of its third generation with President Palmer Nackard, grandson of founders Fred and Monica Nackard. Today, Nackard Pepsi offers a full range of carbonated beverages, energy drinks, juice drinks, kombucha, mixers, coffee, tea, sports fuel and water products for venues and partners across Northern Arizona. A committed community leader, the bottler also contributes to over 450 local philanthropic causes and organizations each year, and takes its role in protecting the environment seriously, with sustainability initiatives ranging from recycling and electric vehicles to collaboration with partners to reduce environmental impact. Learn more at nackard.com.

Date and Time: Sat, 12 Sep 2026 11:30 - Sat, 12 Sep 2026 14:00

Venue details: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome, 1705 South San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86001, United States