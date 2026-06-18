Nathan McEuen Concert

Friday, August 28, 7:30pm

Nathan McEuen grew up surrounded by incredible music and talented musicians. By age five, he was already performing with his father, John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and soon became a natural showman.

With more than 40 years of touring, over 3,000 performances, and appearances on American Idol, Stagecoach Festival, the Grand Ole Opry, The Tonight Show, Music City Roots, and SiriusXM Radio, his music has reached audiences around the world.