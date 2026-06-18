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Nathan McEuen Concert

Nathan McEuen Concert

Friday, August 28, 7:30pm

Nathan McEuen grew up surrounded by incredible music and talented musicians. By age five, he was already performing with his father, John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and soon became a natural showman.

With more than 40 years of touring, over 3,000 performances, and appearances on American Idol, Stagecoach Festival, the Grand Ole Opry, The Tonight Show, Music City Roots, and SiriusXM Radio, his music has reached audiences around the world.

Coconino Center for the Arts
$33.85
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
https://coconinoarts.org/
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
https://coconinoarts.org/