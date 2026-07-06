National Theatre of London's 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses'

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” showing July 18-23 on the big screen at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

Olivier and Tony Award winner Lesley Manville joins Aidan Turner in a striking new staging of Christopher Hampton’s celebrated adaptation of the classic novel, where among the glittering salons of the super-rich, one misstep can mean ruin.

Marquise de Merteuil is a master in the art of survival. Alongside the magnetic Vicomte de Valmont, they turn seduction into strategy and weaponize desire. But when their alliance collapses into rivalry, the battle between them threatens to destroy everyone in their path.

Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Marianne Elliott (Angels in America) directs this thrilling game of love, lies, and social warfare.

The National Theatre of London productions in Sedona are generously sponsored by Chuck Marr.

“Les Liaisons Dangereuses” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday and Monday, July 18 and 20 at 3:00 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, July 22 and 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $15 general admission, or $13 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

