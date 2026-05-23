National Trails Day - Schultz Creek area trails

National Trails Day Flagstaff!

2026 is a milestone year for National Trails Day as it marks America’s 250th Celebration! Join us in celebrating our Nation’s, *your*, public lands and trails!

We’ll be maintaining trails in the Schultz Creek Trailhead area and maintaining and realigning Rocky Ridge Trail. There are tasks and activities for all regardless of fitness level or trail building skill!

Sturdy closed-toe shoes, long pants, sunscreen, water, and head protection are required. Hardhats, gloves, tools, and trail work instructions will be provided. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Please RSVP and complete details at flagstaffbiking dot org