Native Plant Talk, Tour & Planting
Native Plant Talk, Tour & Planting
Join Flagstaff Open Space and Sustainability as we celebrate Pollinator Week by touring the native plants at the downtown library and at City Hall, learn about the importance of native plants, and plant more native plants in those areas! Be prepared to get your hands dirty!
Flagstaff Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
City of Flagstaff Open Space, and Sustainability
928 213-2328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
Flagstaff Public Library
300 W AspenFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 213-2330
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org