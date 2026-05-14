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Native Plant Talk, Tour & Planting

Native Plant Talk, Tour & Planting

Join Flagstaff Open Space and Sustainability as we celebrate Pollinator Week by touring the native plants at the downtown library and at City Hall, learn about the importance of native plants, and plant more native plants in those areas! Be prepared to get your hands dirty!

Flagstaff Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

City of Flagstaff Open Space, and Sustainability
928 213-2328
sylvia.struss@flagstaffaz.gov
https://flagstaff.az.gov/2194/Open-Space-Natural-Areas
Flagstaff Public Library
300 W Aspen
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 213-2330
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
http://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org