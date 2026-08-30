Nature Walk @ Red Rock State Park
Nature Walk @ Red Rock State Park
Every morning, a volunteer naturalist leads a guided nature walk informing visitors about the different life zones of Red Rock State Park. The subjects discussed on this walk may include geology, wildlife, history, archeology, and plant life. The naturalists welcome questions during the walk, enhancing the learning experience. The program is included with park entrance fees.
Red Rock State Park
Included with park entry fee, $10/adult, $5/youth
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2027.
Red Rock State Park
4050 Red Rock Loop RoadSedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-6907
vmarshall@azstateparks.gov