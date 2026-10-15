NEA Big Read: Using Emily Dickinson to Write Poetry

Prescott Public Library is participating in The Big Read presented by the National Endowment of the Arts. This year's theme is Emily Dickinson, so this workshop will use Dickinson's poetry as a springboard for their own poetic writing. Workshop leader Kristen Kauffman will be guiding patrons through the poetic form so that writers have enough structure to know what to write, but not so much structure that they are stuck. Space is limited, so registration is required. Patrons should plan on bringing something to write with, but reading materials will be supplied.