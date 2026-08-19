'Never Stop Chasing' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Never Stop Chasing” showing Aug. 28-Sept. 2 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Storm chaser Reed Timmer and his crew pursue the world’s most powerful tornadoes, confronting danger, friendship, and the personal cost of a life driven by the relentless pursuit of storms in the immersive documentary "Never Stop Chasing".

Reed Timmer pursues a life hunting the world’s most violent weather. Haunted by the tragic death of his mentor, Tim Samaras, in the historic 2013 El Reno tornado, and the sudden loss of his best friend and long-time chase partner, Joel Taylor, Reed’s life on the edge takes a severe emotional toll. Driven by an unshakeable compulsion, he pushes his mind and body to the absolute limit in pursuit of the perfect storm.

Operating the custom-built, armored "Dominator 3," Reed and his eclectic crew—Connor, Mike, Edgar, and "Local Man"—plunge directly into the impact zones of apocalyptic supercells. Despite holding a Ph.D. in meteorology, Reed’s highly aggressive intercept tactics constantly put him at odds with a traditional scientific establishment that frequently dismisses his controversial approach. The film captures the duality of their extreme lifestyle: the euphoric highs of intercepting a tornado alongside an embedded New York Times reporter, and the terrifying lows of being overtaken by a massive wedge tornado inside their vehicle.

When the Dominator suffers a catastrophic engine failure, the team is forced to continue their pursuit in a vulnerable rental car. This fateful decision places them directly in the path of the devastating 2024 Greenfield tornado. Confronting the horrific human toll left in the storm's wake, Reed and his team must reconcile the adrenaline of the chase with the profound destruction they witness. Ultimately, the renegade crew captures unprecedented visual data that forces the meteorological establishment to finally validate Reed's methods, cementing a historic breakthrough in tornado science.

“Never Stop Chasing” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Aug. 28-Sept. 2. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28, 29 and 30 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 2 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

