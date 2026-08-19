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Night Voices: Spoken Word and Poetry with Joshua Wiss

Night Voices: Spoken Word and Poetry with Joshua Wiss

Hosted by Northern Arizona poet and performer Joshua Wiss. The program begins with a featured performance by Wiss, whose work explores place, identity, wonder, and the human experience. Following a brief musical intermission, audience members are invited to share their own original poetry, spoken word, stories, or reflections during an open mic session.

Inspired by the themes of NightVisions: AMBER, this community gathering welcomes both seasoned performers and first-time readers. Whether you come to listen, share, or simply enjoy an evening of creative expression, this event offers a space to connect through words and imagination.

Coconino Center for the Arts
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
https://coconinoarts.org/

Artist Group Info

Joshua Wiss
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
https://coconinoarts.org/