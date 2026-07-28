Night Voices: Spoken Word and Poetry with Joshua Wiss

Celebrate the power of language, storytelling, and the night sky at an evening of spoken word and poetry.

Hosted by Northern Arizona poet and performer Joshua Wiss. The program begins with a featured performance by Wiss, whose work explores place, identity, wonder, and the human experience. Following a brief musical intermission, audience members are invited to share their own original poetry, spoken word, stories, or reflections during an open mic session.

Inspired by the themes of NightVisions: AMBER, this community gathering welcomes both seasoned performers and first-time readers. Whether you come to listen, share, or simply enjoy an evening of creative expression, this event offers a space to connect through words and imagination.

Schedule:

6:15–7:00pm Featured performance by Joshua Wiss

7:00–7:15pm Musical intermission

7:15–8:00pm Open mic

Free to attend; registration required!