Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase
Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase
The Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase is thrilled to be back staging original theater in Flagstaff! Our Showcase presents staged dramatic readings of the winning plays of our ten-minute play contest. There will be two performances -- 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm -- on Saturday, November 21st. We are grateful to our stellar partner, The Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, without whom this event would not be possible.
Beaver Street Theatre
pay-what-you-can
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival
ticketing@flagshakes.org
Artist Group Info
Beaver Street Theatre
11 S. Beaver Street #2Flagstaff, Arizona 86001