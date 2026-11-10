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Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase

Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase

The Northern Arizona Playwriting Showcase is thrilled to be back staging original theater in Flagstaff! Our Showcase presents staged dramatic readings of the winning plays of our ten-minute play contest. There will be two performances -- 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm -- on Saturday, November 21st. We are grateful to our stellar partner, The Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, without whom this event would not be possible.

Beaver Street Theatre
pay-what-you-can
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival
ticketing@flagshakes.org
http://flagshakes.org

Artist Group Info

https://www.arizonaplaywriting.org/
Beaver Street Theatre
11 S. Beaver Street #2
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
https://flagshakes.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F12043