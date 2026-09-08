'Occupational Hazard: The First Coral Reefers' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the globe to present the worldwide premiere of “Occupational Hazard: The First Coral Reefers” — a documentary about Jimmy Buffet — showing Sept. 18 and 19 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Occupational Hazard: The First Coral Reefers” is a feature documentary that journeys back to the 1970s and early 1980s to tell the story of Jimmy Buffett’s original Coral Reefer Band. Set against the creative backdrop of Key West, the film explores the musicians, friendships, touring years, and studio sessions that helped shape Buffett’s legendary sound.

Through rare, never-before-seen archival footage and deeply personal interviews with founding members, tour managers, producers and music legends, “Occupational Hazard” captures the camaraderie, chaos, and magic of an era that thrived on freedom and lived without a rulebook.

Narrated by Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges, “Occupational Hazard” offers fans a deeper look at the people behind the music and the era that helped define Jimmy Buffett’s lasting legacy. This film is a tribute to Buffett and the original Coral Reefers, the places and people that shaped them, the volatile beauty of a musical moment that couldn’t last but changed everything and their candid sentiment toward Buffett. It’s the origin story upon which the Parrot Head empire was built upon, by the people who helped lay the foundation.

“Occupational Hazard: The First Coral Reefers” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 18 and 19. Showtimes will be Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

