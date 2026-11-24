Oceanography and the Central Arizona Highlands
Oceanography and the Central Arizona Highlands
Learn about why the marine realm matters here in Prescott with oceanographer, Ed Boyer. Discover the surprising connections between the world’s oceans and the Central Arizona Highlands! Join oceanographer Ed Boyer for an engaging exploration of why the marine realm matters right here in Prescott, and learn how ocean systems influence our climate, environment, and everyday lives.
Free, but registration is required.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oceanography-and-the-central-arizona-highlands-tickets-2005304991210?aff=oddtdtcreator
Natural History Institute
Free, but registration is required.
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
Artist Group Info
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina StPrescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org