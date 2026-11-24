Learn about why the marine realm matters here in Prescott with oceanographer, Ed Boyer. Discover the surprising connections between the world’s oceans and the Central Arizona Highlands! Join oceanographer Ed Boyer for an engaging exploration of why the marine realm matters right here in Prescott, and learn how ocean systems influence our climate, environment, and everyday lives.

Free, but registration is required.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oceanography-and-the-central-arizona-highlands-tickets-2005304991210?aff=oddtdtcreator