October Market Food Tour

Join us for our next Market Food Tour and taste your way through the Prescott Farmers Market on Saturday, June 27. PFM’s Market Food Tour is the ultimate taste of local: a chance to meet some of the best food vendors in Prescott and discover what makes our market special.

October is a special time of year at PFM. It's when summer meets fall, when watermelons and pumpkins share the shelves. For this special Halloween food tour, feel free to dress up! The best costume will receive a little something extra!

We'll start at 7:15am with a short introduction to the market and our organization, plus a hot beverage and snack to fuel up. Then we'll spend the next two-ish hours eating food from 8-10 vendors, with enough food to leave you comfortably full and something sweet to finish. You'll also take home an insulated tote to carry the rest of your market haul.

The tour is capped at 12 people. Tickets are $99, which includes a $35 donation to PFM.

Button: Register for the ultimate taste of local! https://secure.qgiv.com/for/prescottfarmersmarketeventregistration/event/marketfoodtour-october31/

