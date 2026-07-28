'Of Color and Ink' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Of Color and Ink” showing Aug. 7 and 8 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Meet the filmmaker! The writer/director of “Of Color and Ink” — Weimin Zhang — will be in Sedona to present the film and host a Q&A discussion following both screenings.

“Of Color and Ink” is an extraordinary documentary film that uncovers the little-known exile journey of global artist Chang Dai-chien (1899-1983), China’s foremost 20th-century painter. He has often been compared with Picasso, and his paintings outsell Van Gogh and have broken records at auction.

This is the first film to document Chang Dai-chien’s 30-year exile in South America, Europe and the United States. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Weimin Zhang, Of Color and Ink is the culmination of Zhang’s 12-year journey to unravel the mysteries and controversies surrounding his political, artistic and spiritual quests. The film delves into Chang's extraordinary life in exile, highlighting the global context of his art and its broad impact as it crossed cultural boundaries and political borders — even more relevant in today’s world.

“Of Color and Ink” argues for his significant influence on Western art and illustrates how his work formed a bridge between East and West. Last February, The Asian Art Museum of San Francisco premiered Of Color and Ink, and called it a significant revelation: “Despite being the world’s top-selling artist, Chang Dai-chien’s life remained a mystery — until now.”

“Of Color and Ink” has been acclaimed by critics as both a remarkable cinematic achievement and a significant scholarly contribution.

WRITER/DIRECTOR WEIMIN ZHANG

Weimin Zhang is an award-winning filmmaker and a prominent member of China’s Sixth Generation of filmmakers. She is a graduate of the Beijing Film Academy and Ohio University’s film school. Over the course of her career, she has worked on numerous acclaimed films in both China and the United States as a director and cinematographer. Among her many achievements is The House of Spirit, which received the Women in Film Award and was screened at more than a dozen film festivals. In 2007, the Library of Congress acquired her interactive multimedia project, Nüshu: The Women’s Secret Writing, for its permanent collection. She also produced, wrote, and directed the feature documentary Missing Home: The Last Days of Beijing Hutongs, which was presented at numerous international film festivals.

“Of Color and Ink” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 8 at 3:30 p.m. A Q&A discussion with writer/director Weimin Zhang will take place after both screenings.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

