'Old Man Lightning' Flagstaff Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Theatrikos Theatre Company to bring movies to Downtown Flagstaff!

This series continues on Wednesday, Aug. 19 with a screening of “Old Man Lightning” at 7:00 p.m. at Theatrikos Theatre Company.

“Old Man Lightning” may be the best climbing, comedy, comeback film ever made, with a conservation twist. The film won the Best Climbing Film Award at the Banff International Film Festival and Bilbao Mendi Spain.

Cranky, yet witty bouldering legend John “Verm” Sherman has lost his mojo and is jonesing to regain it. What better way than to climb the world’s most famous boulder problem, Yosemite’s iconic Midnight Lightning? He climbed it 25 years ago, but since then the climb has gotten harder and Verm’s gotten softer due to beerlust and a third-degree burning passion for bird photography.

Standing in his way is his age (57), weight (200 lbs), dozens of injuries, and myriad health issues. Nevertheless, he’s stubborn and determined. Verm needs to save condors from extinction, and if leveraging his climbing celebrity will help, he’ll stop at nothing. Verm enlists the assistance of Ryan “Meatball” Whited, a cheerfully sadistic personal trainer and musculoskeletal guru. A 6-month mission to whip Verm back into shape ensues, leading to a final confrontation with bouldering’s “Problem of Problems”.

What could possibly go wrong in this comedic climbing comeback film?

“I loved it. In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined a climbing film inspired by ‘Monty Python’ and ‘Rocky’. This movie made me laugh out loud, but it also managed to be a poignant comeback story with the power to resonate with climbers and non-climbers alike.” — Maya Silver, Editor-in-Chief, Climbing Magazine

The evening includes a Q&A with the film’s director, Dawn Kish. She is photographer and filmmaker, who connects art, adventure and advocacy. Kish received her first camera at the tender age of 17 and grew up in Flagstaff. Her passion for storytelling has led her to transform her captivating photographs into immersive films that have screened at The Banff Film Festival and Mountainfilm Telluride. Kish’s works have been commissioned by esteemed clients such as Audubon, National Geographic and Patagonia.

“Old Man Lightning” will show at Theatrikos Theatre Company on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Theatrikos Theatre Company is located at 11 W. Cherry Ave. in Downtown Flagstaff.

This series and collaboration is made possible by a generous grant from Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff.

