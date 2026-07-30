'Olmo' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Olmo” showing Aug. 14-20 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

From the producers of “Minari” and “Moonlight” comes the next great coming-of-age journey.

Fourteen-year-old Olmo and his family are struggling to make ends meet in 1979 New Mexico. Due to an illness that keeps his father Nestor confined to his bed, his mother Cecilia, his sister Ana, and even he himself must contribute to the daily caretaking responsibilities.

Olmo, in the throes of selfish adolescence, would much rather hang out with his best friend Miguel and try to impress his beautiful next-door neighbor Nina than take care of his dad. And when Nina finally invites him to a party on the day that he’s been left alone with his dad, Olmo will do whatever he can to get out of his duties, embarking on a journey of mischief and chaos.

In his desperate attempt to escape his home life, he will come to realize that the place of his deepest pain is also where he will find solace: with his family.

"Cinema's next great coming-of-age journey." — IndieWire

"A deadpan gem with the warm glow of a memory." — The Hollywood Reporter

“Perfectly captures the joys and frustrations of growing up." — Next Best Picture

“Olmo” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Aug. 14-20. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Aug. 14, 15, 16 and 17 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 18, 19 and 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

