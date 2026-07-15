Once
Once
Come to see a sweeping musical known as "Once." With 8 Tony awards won, Once follows a street musician and pianist who bond through their love of music. An unforgettable story featuring a cast of actor-musicians who perform live songs and music on stage.
Theatrikos Theatre Company
Every week through Sep 06, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Theatrikos Theatre Company
(928) 774-1662
theatre@theatrikos.com
Theatrikos Theatre Company
11 West Cherry AvenueFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
9287741662
theatre@theatrikos.com