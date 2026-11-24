The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Harlem” showing Dec. 4-10 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

You are cordially invited to a film 50 years in the making.

A decade after his death, genre-defying filmmaker William Greaves has one last trick up his sleeve with what he considered the most important event he captured on film: a 1972 party he engineered with the living luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance.

For four hours, this extraordinary group — many of whom had not seen each other in fifty years — reminisced, critiqued, argued, laughed and drank while wrestling with their place in a rapidly shifting cultural landscape.

Shot on 16mm film, newly restored and now directed by Greaves’ son David, this landmark film is at once a self-exploration and an inquiry into the heart of the critical mass of energy called the Harlem Renaissance.

William Greaves’ intent was not only to document these artists and intellectuals as they spoke about their lives and work but also to plumb the meaning of the extraordinary creative period in which they lived to help us better understand how culture has been passed on from one generation to another and the role that the artist plays in keeping it alive.

“A masterpiece. A truly monumental work of art.” — Bilge Ebiri, New York Magazine

“Once Upon a Time in Harlem” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Dec.4-10. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Monday, Dec. 4, 5 and 7 at 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 6, 8, 9 and 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

