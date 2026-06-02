Can a Single Violin Heal the Soul? Discover Tyler Carson’s "One Man Symphony" in Sedona on Sunday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

“One Man Symphony by Fiddler on the Rock” is a one-of-a-kind violin concert featuring symphony soloist and multi-genre looper violinist, Tyler Carson, Fiddler on the Rock.

The concert features Tyler as a ‘one man symphony’ of sound, thanks to the special effects and live recorded ‘looping' that he utilizes to build layers of violin as rhythm, percussion and interweaving melodies as “Living Music”. Along with his original music and often spontaneous live creations that flow from the energy of the audience and moment, you may hear songs like ‘All Along the Watchtower’ (Jimi Hendrix), ‘Hallelujah’ (Leonard Cohen), and amazing mashups of popular songs that you have to hear to believe! Every moment is original, inspirational heart centered music to sweep you away in musical wonder.

When doctors said he'd never speak again Tyler Carson (Fiddler on the Rock) trusted in faith that recovery was possible. Traveling the world while sharing joy playing the violin, his speech returned and Tyler discovered a music unlike any other through his fiddle, his loop pedal and his audience united as one. He calls it “Living Music”.

'One Man Symphony' is the inspirational concert experience that brought CBS Mornings to Sedona to create a feature piece on Tyler as Fiddler on the Rock. The debut national airing led to an encore airing in “best of the year” episode where he was featured alongside Dolly Parton. Through the evening you will experience the journey that took him from monthly botox injections in his throat, to lessons with Josh Groban's singing coach and from India to A-list celebrity house concerts; altogether, a journey illuminating illness as an opportunity instead of an unending struggle. Uplifting, inspiring and healing,'One Man Symphony' will wrap you in the hopeful promise of success through adversity and remind us all that the “impossible" is only a bold step yet to be taken.

Tyler exudes, “I’m always so happy to play at Mary Fisher theater because it’s where it all started for me in Sedona and planted the seed of what became Fiddler on the Rock. Everyone who attends, supports and curates this venue becomes a part of the music. I’m so grateful and enthused to play here again!”

Recent testimonials from media and internationally acclaimed artist Lindsey Stirling suggest there’s a reason things keep getting better and better for Tyler:

“What an inspiring young man.” — Natalie Morales, CBS Mornings

“That was so fun! You’re such a great player.” — Lindsey Stirling, global music superstar & violinist

“Sheer brilliance! Tyler is a musical genius.” — Patrick Schweiss, Sedona International Film Festival

ABOUT TYLER CARSON

Tyler Carson has discovered a new genre for the violin: Living Music. Growing up trained as a classical violinist (professional symphony soloist age 13, first violin Canadian National Youth Orchestra) and a folk 'fiddler’ simultaneously (MainStage folk festivals, opening for Brooks&Dunn, The Chieftains and Irish Rovers), Tyler was always headed in a unique direction. One Man Symphony embodies the rebirth of this musician’s life who toured to multiple continents in person and on TV as a child star and culminated as a featured performer on the Jerry Lewis Telethon between Savion Glover and Jason Alexander at age 16. As an adult and matured artist Tyler’s music constantly seeks to redefine expectation, "I've never felt that music came from me; it always felt like it came through me."

A musical turning point came for Tyler when he traveled to India in February 2013. He was asked to perform a solo violin performance in Auroville ‘International City of Peace' in south east India. The performance occurred at the end of a deep spiritual process and graduate project as an Integrative Energy Healer. Tyler was blessed to have the performance recorded and featured on Auroville radio. The first performance of its kind, it became his debut solo album "Living Violin". Since then a synergy has followed his musical exploration as a solo violinist. Meditation practices have opened a direct heart centric musical expression enhanced by technique derived through tai-chi and qi-gong coached by local Master Rob Mann and world renowned Master George Xu who described Tyler’s playing, “your body and his instrument vibrate together as one”. In performance and connected heart to heart with an audience, his art can only be described as Living Music.

“One Man Symphony by Fiddler on the Rock” takes the stage on Sunday, June 14 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $44 general admission; $55 VIP tickets (includes premium seating, a personalized signed album and a complimentary glass of wine).

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

