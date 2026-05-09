Our Water: Innovations and Collaboration in Arizona

Presented in partnership with Arizona Water for All, NAU’s Water, Society, and Policy Lab, and NAU’s School of Communication, this exhibit invites visitors to explore the shared history, science, art, and community partnerships that shape Arizona’s water future—now with a focus on Northern Arizona.

Our Water traces the complexities of Arizona’s relationship with water and highlights how communities across the state work together to ensure equitable access to clean, reliable water. The exhibit celebrates collaboration—bringing together local artists, scientists, students, and community leaders whose work underscores a powerful message: meaningful water solutions emerge when we work across disciplines, institutions, and communities.