Out of the Fire: Ceramic Expression in the American Spirit at Sedona Arts Center

Out of the Fire: Ceramic Expression in the American Spirit

December 10, 2026 – January 10, 2027

At the heart of Sedona Arts Center is the Dennis Ott Ceramics Studio, a space that has not only nurtured generations of artists but also gained a national reputation for excellence in ceramic education. Operating continuously since 1958, this studio has become a hub for innovation, craftsmanship, and artistic exploration, producing a vibrant community of makers whose work speaks to both technical mastery and personal expression. This annual exhibit honors that legacy by showcasing the finest student work from the past year—highlighting the diversity, skill, and passion that continue to define the Sedona Arts Center’s enduring ceramics tradition. This year, in honor of America 250, we are expanding Out of the Fire to include workshop instructor’s work – embracing SAC’s American spirit.

Opening Reception: Thursday, December 10, 2026 | 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.