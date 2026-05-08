Over the Rainbow - A Cabaret celebration of PRIDE, Father's Day & Summer Solstice

Over the Rainbow

Flag Shakes presents the first of three Cabernet Cabarets on Sunday, June 21 at 3 p.m. at the Beaver Street Theatre, 11 S. Beaver Street. #2. Over the Rainbow is a musical celebration of PRIDE month, Father’s Day and the Summer Solstice. Produced and Co-directed by Lynn Timmons Edwards, it also features Nathan Henderson, real-life father and son, Joe and A.J. Maniglia, Stephen Edwards and special drag artist Michael J. Rulon as Dr. Anita di Ploma. Bill Haworth serves as Music Director and accompanist.

In addition to the title song and “Rainbow Connection,” there will be songs from Broadway’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch, La Cage aux Folles and Little Shop of Horrors. Listeners will hear some classics from the Great American Songbook, a little Beatles, a little Country and a visit from Johnny Cash. According to Timmons Edwards, “Cabaret is all about connecting the audience to the lyrics of a song.” “We started out wanting to be a part of Flagstaff’s PRIDE celebration but since June 21 is also Flather’s Day and the Summer Solstice it all just fell together. We call it Cabernet Cabaret because every ticket includes a glass of wine (bottled water is also an option.)”

General admission tickets are $20 and Patron tickets are $100 for up to four reserved seats. Our Cabaret patrons help support Flag Shakes and a portion of their donation is tax deductible. Last year’s summer cabarets were all sell-outs so early purchase is recommended. Tickets are available at www.Flagshakes.org/tickets.