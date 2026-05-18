Wear your pajamas to the library for a calming Pajama Storytime! Enjoy cocoa, stories, songs, and gentle activities to prepare your little ones for sweet dreams. You may bring a stuffed animal along to share in the fun! Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537. Please register your group under one name. Pajama Storytime is geared for children, ages 3-6, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome. Pajama Storytime is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.