PapaHugs Children's Music
PapaHugs Children's Music
PapaHugs Children's Music takes the place of Toddler Storytime and Stay & Play on 6/2/26. Get ready for an upbeat and interactive children's music concert! Groove along to PapaHugs original children's music as performed by GRAMMY® nominated children's musician David Sharpe. For youth of all ages. Summer programs are popular and fill up fast. Seating is on a first-come basis. PapaHugs Children's Music is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
Prescott Public Library
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov