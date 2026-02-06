PapaHugs Children's Music takes the place of Toddler Storytime and Stay & Play on 6/2/26. Get ready for an upbeat and interactive children's music concert! Groove along to PapaHugs original children's music as performed by GRAMMY® nominated children's musician David Sharpe. For youth of all ages. Summer programs are popular and fill up fast. Seating is on a first-come basis. PapaHugs Children's Music is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.