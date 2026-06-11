'Paul for Pete' Live Staged Reading

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the one-man show “Paul for Pete” live on stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, June 20 and 21 at 3:00 p.m.

“Paul for Pete” — adapted from his memoir, “Paul for Pete: Politics, Theatre, Life. One Man's Adventures (or, How I Became a Septuagenarian Fanboy)” — chronicles director-teacher-administrator-author Paul Mason Barnes's journey from novice, sideline kibbitzer to full-on immersion in a political campaign.

Inspired by the emergence of Pete Buttigieg as a contender for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination, Barnes was invited to join Pete's campaign early on and became a top Pete for America grassroots fundraiser and a member of Pete's Arts Policy Advisory Committee.

“Paul for Pete” recounts Barnes's travels across America and the ways in which his work as a professional director intersected with and fed his PFA volunteer work, all the while maintaining a long-term commitment to his partner-husband, actor-director Jim Edmondson.

Barnes's experiences led to the publication of “Paul for Pete” and to the stage adaptation of this inspiring, often hilarious, deeply moving, and truly American story.

Paul Mason Barnes

Paul Mason Barnes is a nationally known freelance director, teacher, administrator, and author. He was Education Director for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, a founding director of the Oregon Cabaret Theatre, Conservatory Director/Associate Artistic Director, PCPA Theaterfest/Pacific Conservatory Theatre, and a founding Producer-Director and former Artistic Director of Winona, Minnesota's Great River Shakespeare Festival. A writer from childhood (Editor, Comstock Elementary School's Comstock Gazette), “Paul for Pete” is his first foray into full-fledged authorship. Now in its fourth printing, Barnes, working with director Andrew Ian Carlson, has adapted “Paul for Pete” for the stage, with performances in Ashland, Oregon, where he makes his home, New York City, Kansas City, Winona, Seattle; and in Sacramento, Healdsburg, and San Luis Obispo, California.

Paul Mason Barnes was recently in Sedona directing “Tuesdays with Morrie” for the film festival’s Sedona Professional Theatre Company.

Copies of “Paul for Pete” will be available in the lobby on a Pay-What-You-Can basis. All proceeds will benefit Unify Sedona.

“Paul for Pete” will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, June 20 and 21 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.