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Paws 4 Hope Community Festival, Walk, and Pickleball Tournament

Paws 4 Hope Community Festival, Walk, and Pickleball Tournament

Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ) is bringing back Paws 4 Hope Community Festival, Walk, and Pickleball Tournament on May 2 at Bushmaster Park in Flagstaff, a free, pet-friendly festival that unites the community to support those impacted by cancer. Presented by Warner’s Nursery, this heartwarming event features a scenic walk, pickleball tournament, parade, vendor village, dog training expert, beer garden, photo ops, and more, all while raising awareness for Cancer Support Community Northern Arizona’s life-changing programs. Admission is FREE to all.

Bushmaster Park
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ)
https://cscaz.org/about-us/
Bushmaster Park