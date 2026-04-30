Cancer Support Community Arizona (CSCAZ) is bringing back Paws 4 Hope Community Festival, Walk, and Pickleball Tournament on May 2 at Bushmaster Park in Flagstaff, a free, pet-friendly festival that unites the community to support those impacted by cancer. Presented by Warner’s Nursery, this heartwarming event features a scenic walk, pickleball tournament, parade, vendor village, dog training expert, beer garden, photo ops, and more, all while raising awareness for Cancer Support Community Northern Arizona’s life-changing programs. Admission is FREE to all.