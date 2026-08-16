"Does your child love stories and furry friends? Join us for a tail-wagging good time that nurtures literacy, one paw at a time. Paws for Reading offers a relaxed space where children can read aloud to registered therapy dogs. This program helps build reading confidence, improve fluency, and make reading fun!

No registration required. Paws for Reading is presented monthly on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 3:30 pm. For more information, contact the Youth Desk at 928.777.1537 or email youth.services@prescott-az.gov.

This program is presented in partnership with The Alliance of Therapy Dogs."