'Peter Asher: Everywhere Man' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Peter Asher: Everywhere Man” showing July 24-30 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

“Peter Asher: Everywhere Man” is a feature-length documentary inspired by musician, producer, and manager Peter Asher’s celebrated cabaret show A Musical Memoir of the ’60s and Beyond. Like his stage performance, the film traces an extraordinary life lived at the center of modern music history.

From his early years as a child actor in 1950s London to the Swinging Sixties, Asher emerges as a Zelig-like figure in the culture of the era: one half of the pop duo “Peter and Gordon,” recipients of four chart-topping hits penned by Paul McCartney; the first head of A&R at Apple Records; and co-owner of the Indica Gallery, the epicenter of London’s countercultural art scene.

Asher helped define a generation of singer-songwriters as producer and manager for James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, and others, cementing his reputation as one of music’s most influential behind-the-scenes forces of the 1970s and ‘80s. In the present day, he remains a vital creative force, still performing, producing, and most recently collaborating with Barbra Streisand on her acclaimed The Secret of Life duets album.

Featuring intimate interviews with James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Carole King, Kate Taylor, Lyle Lovett, Natalie Merchant, Marianne Faithfull, Paul Jones, Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtell, Lee Sklar, John Boylan, Paul Shaffer, and Paul McCartney (in voiceover) as well as cultural icons Steve Martin, Eric Idle, Twiggy, and Pattie Boyd. Everywhere Man paints a vibrant portrait of a man whose life intersects with some of the greatest artists and moments of the last six decades. The soundtrack — woven from the timeless hits of those featured — creates a score as unforgettable as the story itself.

“Peter Asher: Everywhere Man” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre July 24-30. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 24, 25, 26 and 27 at 6:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 28, 29 and 30 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

