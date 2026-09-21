Phoenix Youth Hoop Dancers at MNA

The Phoenix Youth Hoop Dancers are a collective of Native youth representing multiple tribal nations. Rooted in culture, community, and ancestral teachings, these young artists share the beauty and meaning of the Indigenous hoop dance—a story in motion that reflects balance, healing, and connection.

“In Indigenous tradition, each hoop symbolizes the circle of life: our relationship with one another, the land, the animals, and the Creator. Through movement, formations, and storytelling, the dancers express themes of resilience, identity, cultural pride, and harmony. Every performance is more than art, it is an offering of gratitude, a celebration of heritage, and a reminder of strength carried by our youth as they honor their roots and inspire their communities.”

This performance is free with museum admission.