Photographing the Night: Let the Night Sky Transform Your Photography - Part of the Flagstaff Painting and Photography Plein Air Festival

Wednesday, October 7, 2026, 5:30 - 10:00pm

Attendees will learn how to capture beautiful landscapes beneath dark skies exploding with stars. The workshop begins with an introduction to nighttime photography principles and tools, and touches on how best to process your images once you return home. As the night falls, we will set up under the stars as Jeremy shares the finer points of creating stunning images of the night skies. In partnership with the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition in celebration of Flagstaff’s 25th anniversary designation as the first International Dark Sky Community.

Cost: $50

Register: https://www.flagstaff-arts.org/2026-workshops/jeremy-perez