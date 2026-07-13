ABOUT​

For more than two decades, Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass Festival has brought world-class bluegrass and acoustic music to the cool mountain forests of Flagstaff, creating a one-of-a-kind gathering where outstanding performances, spontaneous jam sessions and a welcoming community spirit come together. The award-winning festival owes its success to high-quality programming, dedicated people behind the scenes and enthusiastic audiences who return each September to celebrate music, friendship and the beauty of northern Arizona.

EXPERIENCE​

Over the last 20 years, Pickin’ in the Pines has become much more than a music festival; it has become a cherished tradition. Families plan their Septembers around the event, friends reunite under the pines year after year, and first-time attendees quickly become part of the community. Countless friendships have been formed around campground jam circles, volunteer shifts, workshops and shared musical experiences. The festival’s unique blend of exceptional music, natural beauty and genuine connection creates an atmosphere that keeps people coming back, making Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass Festival a place where lasting memories and meaningful relationships continue to grow with every passing year.

LINEUP​​

Friday, Sept. 18

Kitchen Dwellers

Mountain Grass Unit

East Nash Grass

The Sentimental Gentlemen

Red Camel Collective

Lonesome Ace Stringband

Nolan McKelvey Band

Chris Brashear & Peter McLaughlin

Saturday, Sept. 19

The Infamous Stringdusters

Wood Box Heroes

Woody Platt & The Bluegrass Gentlemen

East Nash Grass

Mason Via

Dom Flemons & The Traveling Wildfires

Red Camel Collective

Forest Thurman & Breakline

Sunday, Sept. 20

The Infamous Stringdusters

Blue Highway

Bronwyn

Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam featuring Michael Daves

John Reischman & The Jaybirds

Dom Flemons & The Traveling Wildfires

Band Contest Finals

EVENTS

​Music may be the foundation of this award-winning festival, but the activity doesn’t end at the main stage. Other highlights of the weekend include:

Community Dance:

The legendary Pickin’ in the Pines community dance returns on Friday evening, Sept. 18, continuing one of the festival’s most beloved traditions. This family-friendly gathering invites festivalgoers of all ages and experience levels to join in an evening of music, laughter, and connection with beginner-friendly instruction, making it easy for everyone to participate.

Band Contest:

A long-standing festival tradition showcases emerging talent from across the Southwest and beyond. The contest provides up-and-coming bands with the opportunity to perform before festival audiences, gain valuable exposure and compete for prizes and recognition within the bluegrass community. Bands interested in participating are encouraged to apply early. Contest rules, eligibility requirements and application information can be found at pickininthepines.org/band-contest.

Workshops & Band Showcases:

A robust lineup of educational workshops and band showcases are led by festival performers and accomplished musicians throughout the weekend. These sessions provide opportunities for attendees to learn new skills, gain musical inspiration and connect with fellow music enthusiasts, from beginners picking up an instrument for the first time to experienced players looking to refine their craft.

HONORS

​Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass Festival has won “Best Festival” of 2025 in the Arizona Daily Sun’s Best of Flagstaff awards for eight years running and was nominated for Best Festival by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) in 2023. This recognition reflects the enduring support of the Flagstaff community and the thousands of music lovers, volunteers, sponsors, artists and local partners who help make the festival a special community event each year.

DATES​​

Friday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026

HOURS​​

Gates open at 9 a.m. daily

Friday and Saturday: Music begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 9 p.m.

Sunday: Music begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m.

LOCATION​

Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park, 250 Garrison Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86005

TICKETS​

Three-day festival passes, single day tickets, camping passes and parking passes are on sale now. All tickets and passes can be purchased online at pickininthepines.org/tickets with reduced family-friendly advance-purchase rates available through Friday, July 31.

CAMPING

The festival offers six campgrounds for attendees. All camping areas are a moderate 1/8- to 1/4-mile walk from the amphitheater, and a free shuttle service runs between the campground and the amphitheater. Camping passes sell out each year, so organizers recommend making plans early. Alternatively, there are many hotels, bed and breakfasts, and other lodging options within a short drive of the festival grounds.

MORE INFO​

pickininthepines.org

Instagram: instagram.com/pickininthepines

Facebook: facebook.com/PickininthePinesFestival

