Pickin' in the Pines Bluegrass Festival
Pickin' in the Pines Bluegrass Festival
ABOUT
For more than two decades, Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass Festival has brought world-class bluegrass and acoustic music to the cool mountain forests of Flagstaff, creating a one-of-a-kind gathering where outstanding performances, spontaneous jam sessions and a welcoming community spirit come together. The award-winning festival owes its success to high-quality programming, dedicated people behind the scenes and enthusiastic audiences who return each September to celebrate music, friendship and the beauty of northern Arizona.
EXPERIENCE
Over the last 20 years, Pickin’ in the Pines has become much more than a music festival; it has become a cherished tradition. Families plan their Septembers around the event, friends reunite under the pines year after year, and first-time attendees quickly become part of the community. Countless friendships have been formed around campground jam circles, volunteer shifts, workshops and shared musical experiences. The festival’s unique blend of exceptional music, natural beauty and genuine connection creates an atmosphere that keeps people coming back, making Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass Festival a place where lasting memories and meaningful relationships continue to grow with every passing year.
LINEUP
Friday, Sept. 18
Kitchen Dwellers
Mountain Grass Unit
East Nash Grass
The Sentimental Gentlemen
Red Camel Collective
Lonesome Ace Stringband
Nolan McKelvey Band
Chris Brashear & Peter McLaughlin
Saturday, Sept. 19
The Infamous Stringdusters
Wood Box Heroes
Woody Platt & The Bluegrass Gentlemen
East Nash Grass
Mason Via
Dom Flemons & The Traveling Wildfires
Red Camel Collective
Forest Thurman & Breakline
Sunday, Sept. 20
The Infamous Stringdusters
Blue Highway
Bronwyn
Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam featuring Michael Daves
John Reischman & The Jaybirds
Dom Flemons & The Traveling Wildfires
Band Contest Finals
EVENTS
Music may be the foundation of this award-winning festival, but the activity doesn’t end at the main stage. Other highlights of the weekend include:
Community Dance:
The legendary Pickin’ in the Pines community dance returns on Friday evening, Sept. 18, continuing one of the festival’s most beloved traditions. This family-friendly gathering invites festivalgoers of all ages and experience levels to join in an evening of music, laughter, and connection with beginner-friendly instruction, making it easy for everyone to participate.
Band Contest:
A long-standing festival tradition showcases emerging talent from across the Southwest and beyond. The contest provides up-and-coming bands with the opportunity to perform before festival audiences, gain valuable exposure and compete for prizes and recognition within the bluegrass community. Bands interested in participating are encouraged to apply early. Contest rules, eligibility requirements and application information can be found at pickininthepines.org/band-contest.
Workshops & Band Showcases:
A robust lineup of educational workshops and band showcases are led by festival performers and accomplished musicians throughout the weekend. These sessions provide opportunities for attendees to learn new skills, gain musical inspiration and connect with fellow music enthusiasts, from beginners picking up an instrument for the first time to experienced players looking to refine their craft.
HONORS
Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass Festival has won “Best Festival” of 2025 in the Arizona Daily Sun’s Best of Flagstaff awards for eight years running and was nominated for Best Festival by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) in 2023. This recognition reflects the enduring support of the Flagstaff community and the thousands of music lovers, volunteers, sponsors, artists and local partners who help make the festival a special community event each year.
DATES
Friday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026
HOURS
Gates open at 9 a.m. daily
Friday and Saturday: Music begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 9 p.m.
Sunday: Music begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m.
LOCATION
Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park, 250 Garrison Road, Flagstaff, AZ 86005
TICKETS
Three-day festival passes, single day tickets, camping passes and parking passes are on sale now. All tickets and passes can be purchased online at pickininthepines.org/tickets with reduced family-friendly advance-purchase rates available through Friday, July 31.
CAMPING
The festival offers six campgrounds for attendees. All camping areas are a moderate 1/8- to 1/4-mile walk from the amphitheater, and a free shuttle service runs between the campground and the amphitheater. Camping passes sell out each year, so organizers recommend making plans early. Alternatively, there are many hotels, bed and breakfasts, and other lodging options within a short drive of the festival grounds.
MORE INFO
pickininthepines.org
Instagram: instagram.com/pickininthepines
Facebook: facebook.com/PickininthePinesFestival