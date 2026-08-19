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Pigeonpalooza

Pigeonpalooza

PigeonPalooza returns to Snowflake, Arizona on October 3! This family friendly celebration of all things pigeon features a Pigeon Talent Show, Pigeon Petting Zone, Pigeon Cooing Contest, Pigeon Poop Lotto, pigeon themed games, vendors, raffles and more. Come discover just how amazing and entertaining pigeons can be!

Community Hall
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.

Event Supported By

All About Pigeons non profit
5206095930
staff@pigeonpod.com
www pigeonpod.com
Community Hall
1655 main St
snowflake , Arizona 85937
5206095930
staff@pigeonpod.com
www.pigeonpod.com