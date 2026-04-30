The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for “Pink Floyd in Surround Sound” on Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Experience both “Dark Side of the Moon” and “Wish You Were Here” in a way you’ve never heard before that will blow you away!

A no-visuals, sonic experience, reminiscent of lost art of listening to music in the dark. This Dark Room Experience is in Sedona’s best sound system: the Mary D. Fisher Theater.

Everyone has experienced 5.1 surround in movie theaters, but hearing Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” and the follow up album “Wish You Were Here” mixed specifically for six speakers is simply astounding. Mixed by Alan Parsons himself (the original engineer on Dark Side of the Moon) listeners are immersed in this lavish ever-evolving sonic landscapes that only Pink Floyd commands.

Presented by Award-Winning Surround Sound composer/producer Koz Mraz (Discus Award, 5.1 Category 2001, Communicator Surround Award 2002, Aurora Surround Award & Surround Grammy nominee 2005). A College Professor at Citrus College, Glendale, and Pasadena College, Mraz taught classes in music production, audio engineering, and broadcast technology for over 15 years. He offers educational presentations via the Fair Use Doctrine of the U.S. Copyright Statute. Under the fair use doctrine of the U.S. copyright statute, it is permissible to use portions of a copywritten work for purposes such as commentary, criticism, and education.

Seating is limited. Get your tickets today for this popular event.

“Pink Floyd in Surround Sound” takes place Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

