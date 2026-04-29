Plant Sale & Festival

Please join us on Saturday, May 23rd for the Coconino Master Gardener’s annual plant sale at Colton Garden at the Museum of Northern Arizona! There will be locally grown plants and flowers, unique garden goodies, activities for the littlest gardeners, and vendors who know their way around a trowel. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect tomato start or just want to browse and be inspired, there’s something for every plant lover. Come out and support local vendors and the master gardener program!