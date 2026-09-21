¡Plants, Food, Culture! Farm Tour and Harvest Celebration at McAllister Ranch Urban Farm

Celebrate the joy of harvesting, cooking, and storytelling with crops grown at McAllister Ranch Urban Farm, including by growers in the "Living History" Gardens! As part of Superyard Farms and the Flagstaff Sustainability Office partnership bringing the historic McAllister Ranch to life, get a behind the scenes look at Flagstaff’s newest regenerative farm, learn to cook using the science of traditional methods like fermenting sauerkraut, crushing chiltepín, and preparing Kneel Down Bread, and enjoy multicultural music and dance on the our local farm right here on Historic Route 66. Farm tours begin 12:30, the festival at 2. The event is free, but please register at RSVP at this link: https://www.superyardfarms.com/harvestcelebration.

