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Play Day at Sharlot Hall Museum

Play Day at Sharlot Hall Museum

Join us for a magical morning under the Gazebo! We are thrilled to host local author

Judy Paris on June 20th at 10:00 AM for a special reading of her heart-warming stories.

Judy’s books are known for their sweet spirit and beautiful illustrations. Come get lost in tales inspired by the beauty of the Southwest, including favorites like Who Will Save the Desert?, Not Funny, Harvey!, and Condor Canyon Countdown.

The Details:

● 📖 10:00 AM: Storytime with Judy Paris (Arrival time is 9:30 AM so people can get comfortable, storytime will begin at 10 AM).

● 🎨 11:00 AM: A pop-up kid’s craft hosted by our Education Department.

● 🍎 Snacks: A small treat will be provided for the little ones.

● 🧺 What to bring: A cozy blanket to spread out on the grass, hat, and sunscreen.

Gather the family, soak up the sun, and enjoy a morning of desert-inspired wonder!

RSVP to brook.doyle@sharlothallmuseum.org

Adults are $5 at the Depot Entrance and children are free. Afterwards, make your own desert in a jar! Using a variety of colored sand and desert themed fillers, layer a fun desert landscape to bring home with you!.

Sharlot Hall Museum
$5
09:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sharlot Hall Museum

Artist Group Info

amy.garbo@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
https://sharlothallmuseum.org/