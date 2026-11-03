Poetry Book Club
Poetry Book Club
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/16044039
Bring your own selection of poetry to bring to the meeting to discuss with the group - everyone will have a chance to share!
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org