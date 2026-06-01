Poetry Book Club: Horses

Join us for Poetry Book Club! This month we will discuss Horses, by Jake Skeets.

Copies of this title will be available to pick-up at the Downtown Library's Information Desk beginning on April 3rd.

We will meet in the Conference Room from 5:30-7:00PM on Thursday, June 4th. The first hour will be dedicated to discussion with the last 30 minutes reserved for writing exercises (optional).

About this Book:

With Eyes Bottle Dark with a Mouthful of Flowers, Jake Skeets emerged as a visionary new literary voice, offering readers a queer, Indigenous poetics inextricable from a connection to land. With Horses, Skeets tracks the shifting land of the Navajo Nation: What changes and what remains the same in a place that has been inhabited for thousands of years?

In poems employing numbers significant to Diné thought and lifeway, Skeets explores the reclamation of land, imagination, and language—a world beyond environmental apocalypse, where joy is possible and where transformation is embraced over erasure. Arranged as a quartet, Horses begins with a meditation on two hundred horses found dead, mired in mud that had once been a stock pond on Navajo land in Arizona. What was once a source of life had become a death trap for a herd living on the edge of survival. From here, Skeets’s poems radiate outward, tracing the body and its relationship to a landscape marked by geologic time and the fragile, eroding moments of the present.

Fiercely observant, brilliantly constructed, and hauntingly incisive, Horses evokes both the end of a world and a new dawn emerging on the horizon.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.