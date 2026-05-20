Join us for the Pollinator Parade on June 5th!

⁠

Momentum Aerial will be marching through downtown, led by stilt walkers and drummers! Participate in the parade, then enjoy their dance and aerial performance in Heritage Square afterward.

⁠

Parade participants should plan to gather downtown at Heritage Square at 4:45 pm on Friday, June 5. ⁠The parade will be short and sweet, looping back to Heritage Square by about 5:30 pm for the start of the show.⁠

⁠

Dress up and join the fun! This is an ARTx project, proudly presented by Creative Flagstaff.