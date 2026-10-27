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Pollinator Parade: Make a Mask, Meet the Artists with Willow Bend

Pollinator Parade: Make a Mask, Meet the Artists with Willow Bend

Discover Willow Bend Environmental Education Center's pollinator puppet project through an artist talk and Q&A, then create your own pollinator mask for the 2027 Pollinator Puppet Parade.

Coconino Center for the Arts
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
https://coconinoarts.org/

Artist Group Info

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
info@willowbendcenter.org
https://www.willowbendcenter.org/
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
https://coconinoarts.org/